Rose and Bradley in playoff at BMW Championship

England's Justin Rose and American Keegan Bradley headed to a playoff after finishing regulation locked on 20-under-par 260 at the BMW Championship on Monday.

Sep 10, 2018; Newtown Square, PA, USA; Justin Rose plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Aronimink GC. PHOTO: Reuters/ Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Rose and Bradley both bogeyed the final hole at Aronimink, with Rose lipping out a 15-foot putt for the win on the suburban Philadelphia course.

