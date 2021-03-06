Rotherham postpone clash with Brentford after COVID-19 outbreak

REUTERS: Rotherham United's Championship fixture against Brentford on Saturday has been postponed to April 27 after a second COVID-19 outbreak at the club, the second-tier side said on Friday.

Rotherham said they were advised to take the decision having consulted club and English Football League (EFL) doctors as well as their opponents on Saturday, following "a number of positive tests" within the first-team squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As a result, the Millers' training HQ at Roundwood will also be closed in an attempt to control the outbreak of the virus with immediate effect," Rotherham said in a statement https://www.themillers.co.uk/news/2021/march/read-millers-trip-to-brentford-postponed on their website.

"The extent of the outbreak will be monitored by medical staff over the coming days with Tuesday's fixture against Luton Town set to take place as planned until otherwise announced."

Two matches involving Rotherham - against Middlesbrough and Derby County - were postponed in December due to an outbreak prior to Christmas.

The EFL said that they will investigate the circumstances surrounding the postponement of Saturday's game which was to be played at Brentford Community Stadium, in accordance with their regulations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Relegation-threatened Rotherham are 22nd in the 24-team Championship with 32 points from as many games.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)