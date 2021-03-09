Rotherham's clash with Coventry postponed after more COVID-19 cases

REUTERS: Rotherham United's fixture against Coventry City on Saturday has been postponed due to more COVID-19 cases within the first team squad and staff, the Championship club said on Monday.

A second COVID-19 outbreak at the second-tier outfit had resulted in their games against Brentford last Saturday and Luton Town on Tuesday postponed.

Rotherham said in a statement that there were "several more positive cases" within the squad following a repeat round of testing on the advice of the English Football League (EFL).

"In keeping with government guidelines, the first team players and staff will now undergo a period of isolation," Rotherham, who closed their training base at Roundwood to control the spread of the virus, said.

"The club will continue to further investigate the outbreak, while the EFL will also submit their own enquiries surrounding the latest postponement as is their standard protocol."

Two matches involving Rotherham - against Middlesbrough and Derby County - had been postponed in December because of an earlier outbreak.

The EFL said that they will investigate the circumstances surrounding the postponement of the Coventry game in accordance with their regulations and a revised date for the meeting will be confirmed in due course.

Rotherham's game against Brentford has been rescheduled for April 27.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)