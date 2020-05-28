Rovers skipper, two Fulham players test positive for COVID-19

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Blackburn Rovers skipper Elliott Bennett and two Fulham players have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the latest batch of tests conducted by the English Football League (EFL).

The EFL said in a statement https://www.efl.com/news/2020/may/efl-statement-covid-19-test-results2 on Thursday that three people from two clubs had returned positive results out of 1,030 tests conducted.

Rovers said https://www.rovers.co.uk/news/2020/may/elliott-bennett-tests-positive-for-covid-19 Bennett tested negative on May 22 but took a second test on Monday that provided a positive result, and added that the 31-year-old was asymptomatic and feeling no ill effects.

Their Championship (second-tier) rivals Fulham said https://www.fulhamfc.com/news/2020/may/28/covid-19-testing-update two of their players had tested positive and were self-isolating.

