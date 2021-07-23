Rowing: Joan Poh first Singapore athlete to participate at Tokyo Olympics, finishes sixth in her heat

SINGAPORE: Rower Joan Poh on Friday (Jul 23) became the first Singapore athlete to compete at the postponed Tokyo Olympics as she finished sixth in her heat in the women’s individual sculls event.

The top three in the heat – Ireland’s Sanita Puspure, Mexico’s Kenia Lechuga, and Greece’s Anneta Kyridou – progressed to the quarter-finals.

The bottom three – Trinidad’s Felice Aisha Chow, Uganda’s Kathleen Noble and Poh – will next compete in the Repechage portion of the competition on Saturday.

Games debutant Poh got off to a decent start but Mexico’s Lechuga and Ireland’s Purspure were the early leaders down the first stretch.

Competing in the second of six heats, Poh trailed at the 500m mark, dropping down to fourth, but staying ahead of Uganda’s Noble.

However, Noble opened up a lead on Poh shortly after and never looked back as the Singaporean came home with a timing of 8:31.12.

Poh is the second rower to represent Singapore at the Games after Saiyidah Aisyah in 2016.

Team Singapore has sent 23 athletes across 12 sports to compete at the Games, the highest number that Singapore has contested in at the Olympics. Before Tokyo 2020, the most sports Singapore had competed in at an Olympics was nine at the 2012 London Games.

A total of 17 athletes, including Poh, are featuring at the Games for the first time.

The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled to start in July last year, were postponed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



