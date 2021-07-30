Rowing: Singapore's Joan Poh finishes 28th overall in single sculls competition at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO: Olympic debutant Joan Poh has finished 28th out of 32 competitors in the women's single sculls competition at the Games.

Singapore's Poh placed fourth out of six competitors in the event's E Finals on Friday (Jul 30). She clocked a time of 8:21.23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event was won by Qatar's Tala Abujbara with a time of 8:00.22.

Poh, a nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, was the first Singaporean in action at this edition of the Games, when she featured in the heats of the event seven days ago.

She is one of the 17 debutants making their Olympic bow for Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poh went on to compete two more times before her event on Friday. She is the second rower to represent Singapore at the Games after Saiyidah Aisyah in 2016.

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.