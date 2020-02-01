Roy smashes ton as England claim victory v SA Invitation XI

Jason Roy struck a run-a-ball century as England claimed a 77-run victory over an inexperienced South Africa Invitation XI in a 50-over training match at Boland Park on Friday.

PAARL, South Africa : Jason Roy struck a run-a-ball century as England claimed a 77-run victory over an inexperienced South Africa Invitation XI in a 50-over training match at Boland Park on Friday.

Roy struck eight fours and two sixes in his score of 104 for 99 balls as England posted 240 all out in 44.1 overs, but there was a first ball duck for Joe Root, while captain Eoin Morgan also failed to get off the mark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The home side looked well on course at 91 for one, but two wickets each for Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan and Matt Parkinson squeezed the home side out of the contest.

The teams will meet again in another training match on Saturday at the same venue ahead of the three-match One-Day International series against South Africa that starts in Cape Town on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Toby Davis)