Rugby - Australia winger Naivalu to join Stade Francais after World Cup

MELBOURNE: Australia winger Sefa Naivalu has signed a three-year deal with French Top 14 side Stade Francais and will leave the Queensland Reds at the end of the Super Rugby season.

Stade posted the signing on their website(stade.fr).

Advertisement

The Fiji-born 27-year-old has scored five tries in 10 appearances for the Wallabies and played off the bench in the team's last test against England in November.

But he has struggled to nail down a regular spot in Michael Cheika's side since his debut against South Africa in Pretoria in 2016.

He joins a number of Wallabies heading to Europe after the World Cup, including Nick Phipps, Adam Coleman and Rory Arnold.

Naivalu joined the Reds this season after four seasons at Australian Conference rivals, the Melbourne Rebels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)