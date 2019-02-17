Rugby - Biggar injury worry for Wales

Wales suffered a potential injury setback ahead of next week's crunch Six Nations clash with England as flyhalf Dan Biggar limped off during Northampton's Premiership win over Sale on Saturday.

LONDON: Wales suffered a potential injury setback ahead of next week's crunch Six Nations clash with England as flyhalf Dan Biggar limped off during Northampton's Premiership win over Sale on Saturday.

The experienced Biggar, who kicked four penalties when Wales beat Italy last week, lasted only 19 minutes.

It was unclear how bad the injury was although his left knee was already heavily strapped as it has been in recent matches.

Biggar is vying for the number 10 jersey for the visit of England next Saturday with Gareth Anscombe.

