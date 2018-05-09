Rugby - Bok blow as Marx ruled out of June series against England

South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx will miss the June international series with England after being sidelined for at least six weeks by a hamstring injury, his Super Rugby the Lions confirmed on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx will miss the June international series with England after being sidelined for at least six weeks by a hamstring injury, his Super Rugby the Lions confirmed on Wednesday.

"Lions hooker Malcolm Marx has a high grade hamstring tendon tear. He does not require surgery and is not expected to recover for at least six weeks," the team said in a statement.

Advertisement

Marx, 23, was injured early in his side's 28-19 away loss to the Wellington Hurricanes last Saturday and will miss the Springboks' test against Wales in Washington on June 2, as well as the three-match home series against England that will be played on consecutive weekends thereafter.

His powerful performances in 2017 for the Springboks and the Johannesburg-based Lions, who were Super Rugby runners-up, led to Marx being named SA Rugby's Player of the Year.

(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)