Rugby - Bok blow as Marx ruled out of June series against England
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx will miss the June international series with England after being sidelined for at least six weeks by a hamstring injury, his Super Rugby the Lions confirmed on Wednesday.
"Lions hooker Malcolm Marx has a high grade hamstring tendon tear. He does not require surgery and is not expected to recover for at least six weeks," the team said in a statement.
Marx, 23, was injured early in his side's 28-19 away loss to the Wellington Hurricanes last Saturday and will miss the Springboks' test against Wales in Washington on June 2, as well as the three-match home series against England that will be played on consecutive weekends thereafter.
His powerful performances in 2017 for the Springboks and the Johannesburg-based Lions, who were Super Rugby runners-up, led to Marx being named SA Rugby's Player of the Year.
(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)