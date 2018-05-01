Rugby - Brumbies winger Peni gets five-week ban for Dagg hit

SYDNEY: ACT Brumbies winger Chance Peni has been handed a five-week ban for a dangerous high tackle on All Blacks and Canterbury Crusaders outside back Israel Dagg in a Super Rugby match at the weekend.

Dagg was forced from the pitch and failed a concussion test after Peni caught him with a forearm smash to the head as he landed after collecting a cross-kick in the 19th minute of the match in Canberra.

New Zealand-born Peni received some credit from the disciplinary panel for showing immediate concern for Dagg but two previous offences in the last 12 months ensured the penalty remained at the higher end of the scale.

The Crusaders won Saturday's match 21-8 to extend the dominance of New Zealand Super Rugby teams over their Australian rivals to 36 matches.

