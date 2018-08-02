Rugby - Canterbury Crusaders side to face Lions in Super Rugby final

WELLINGTON: Canterbury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has named the following side to face South Africa's Lions in the Super Rugby final in Christchurch on Saturday:

Crusaders: 15-David Havili, 14-Seta Tamanivalu, 13-Jack Goodhue, 12-Ryan Crotty, 11-George Bridge, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Bryn Hall, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Matt Todd, 6-Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 5-Sam Whitelock (captain), 4-Scott Barrett, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Joe Moody

Replacements: 16-Sam Anderson-Heather/Andrew Makalio, 17-Tim Perry, 18-Alan Alaalatoa, 19-Luke Romano, 20-Pete Samu, 21-Mitchell Drummond, 22-Mitch Hunt, 23-Braydon Ennor

