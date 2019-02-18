Rugby - Carter back to Racing 92

Former All Black Dan Carter is coming back to Racing 92 as an injury replacement after being released by Japan's Top League champions Kobelco Steelers, the French Top 14 club said on Sunday.

The 36-year-old is expected to cover at flyhalf as Pat Lambie was forced into retirement because of ongoing effects of concussion.

"Carter is back," Racing 92 wrote on their Twitter account, without elaborating.

Carter, who played for the Parisian club from 2015-18, won the World Cup twice with New Zealand in 2011 and 2015.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)