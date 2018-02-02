Rugby - Centre Te'o back for England against Italy

LONDON: Centre Ben Te'o will play his first England test for almost a year after overcoming injury to be included in the team named by Eddie Jones to face Italy in Rome in their opening Six Nations match on Sunday.

After featuring for the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand last summer, the hard-running Te'o played only a handful of games for his club Worcester before suffering a bad ankle injury in October that required the insertion of a plate.

After extensive rehabilitation he has clearly done enough in the England camp to impress Jones, and will partner Owen Farrell on Sunday, winning his ninth England cap but making only his second start.

In the absence of injured duo Billy Vunipola and Nathan Hughes, Sam Simmonds wins a fourth cap at number eight, with Chris Robshaw and Courtney Lawes either side of him in the back row.

Mike Brown retains the fullback jersey, with Anthony Watson and Jonny May on the wings. Uncapped prop Alec Hepburn was named among the replacements, as was wing Jack Nowell, who has recovered quicker than expected from an ankle injury, and usual first-choice centre Jonathan Joseph.

England have won all 23 of their previous meetings with Italy, averaging 40 points a game, though they had something of a scare at Twickenham last year when they struggled to deal with the Italians' surprise "no ruck" tactics before coming from behind at halftime to emerge 36-15 winners.

England, who have lost only one of their 23 games under Eddie Jones, are seeking to become the first team to win the Five/Six Nations championship outright three years in a row.

Team:15 Mike Brown (Harlequins 64 caps)14 Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby 28 caps)13 Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors 8 caps)12 Owen Farrell (Saracens 53 caps)11 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers 29 caps)10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers 40 caps) 9 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers 73 caps) 1 Mako Vunipola (Saracens 44 caps) 2 Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints 89 caps) 3 Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers 77 caps) 4 Joe Launchbury (Wasps 47 caps) 5 Maro Itoje (Saracens 14 caps) 6 Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints 61 caps) 7 Chris Robshaw (Harlequins 59 caps) 8 Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs 3 caps)

Replacements16 Jamie George (Saracens 20 caps)17 Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs uncapped)18 Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs 5 caps)19 George Kruis (Saracens 21 caps)20 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby 3 caps)21 Danny Care (Harlequins 76 caps)22 Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby 35 caps)23 Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs 23 caps)

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)