Rugby - Champions Cup organisers reject Bath bid for Toulouse replay

REUTERS: Organisers of the Champions Cup have rejected Bath's request for their match against Toulouse to be replayed due to a discrepancy between the time shown on the official stadium clock and that shown on television screens.

Bath lost the match 22-20 on Oct. 13 and were unhappy because television screens showed that referee Andrew Brace had blown for fulltime a few seconds early, denying the English club an attacking lineout in a promising position.

Bath informed European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), the tournament's organisers, that they wanted the result to be scratched and the match replayed, but EPCR issued a statement on Tuesday in which it denied the request.

"It has been reported in the media that the match referee, Andrew Brace, blew the full-time whistle three seconds before the 80 minutes had elapsed, however, this is incorrect," EPCR said.

"Although the television match graphics indicated that 79 minutes and 57 seconds had elapsed when the match ended, the official stadium clock, which was visible to players, club management and spectators, clearly displayed that 80 minutes had elapsed.

"The result of the Pool 1 match stands."

Bath are currently third in Pool 1, behind leaders Toulouse and second-placed Leinster.

