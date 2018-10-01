Rugby - Consortium takes over Worcester

REUTERS: Worcester Warriors have been taken over by a consortium led by finance specialist Errol Pope and the new owners are keen to keep the club at Sixways Stadium, the English Premiership club said on Monday.

Worcester said the new owners had discussed plans to develop the Sixways site to generate additional income to make the club self-sustainable and achieve success on and off the field.

"Having met with numerous potential new owners and investors we have found long-term owners who are capable of taking the club to the next level," Worcester chairman Bill Bolsover said.

"They have shown they have the capability and commitment to invest millions of pounds into Worcester to further develop the club," Bolsover added.

"As a board we believe the new owners have inherited a club with huge potential both on the pitch and commercially."

Worcester are 10th in the 12-team Premiership with one win from five games. They host ninth-placed Bristol on Sunday.

