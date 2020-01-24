Rugby - Du Toit adds SA Rugby prize to crown of world’s best player

World Cup winning flank Pieter-Steph du Toit has been named as South African Rugby Player of the Year, retaining the prize he won last year and adding to his 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year award.

CAPE TOWN: World Cup winning flank Pieter-Steph du Toit has been named as South African Rugby Player of the Year, retaining the prize he won last year and adding to his 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year award.

Du Toit, 27, who can also play at lock, was instrumental in the Springboks’ victory at the 2019 World Cup in Japan with his mighty scrummaging, ferocious defence and powerful running with ball in hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Pieter-Steph led the charge for the Springboks and he deserves this accolade to go with his World Player of the Year Award,” SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said in a media release on Friday. “The 2019-season will be ingrained in our memories for decades to come.”

Du Toit has also previously captained the Boks in the absence of Siya Kolisi and has chosen to remain in Super Rugby for the next two years, where he will play at the Cape Town-based Stormers.

Aside from his 2018 success, he also picked up the South African Player of the Year award in 2016. He is the third player after former flyhalf Naas Botha and wing Bryan Habana to win the award three times.

Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies was named Young Player of the Year and flyhalf Handre Pollard claimed the Super Rugby Player of the Year prize.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)