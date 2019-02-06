Rugby - England back Daly to join Saracens next season

England back Elliot Daly will join Saracens on a three-year deal at the end of the season when his Wasps contract expires, the Premiership champions said in a statement on Tuesday.

The British & Irish Lion has been capped 23 times by England, scoring 11 international tries including one during Saturday's Six Nations win away to Ireland.

“At 26, I believe it is the right time in my career to explore a fresh challenge and the opportunity to do that with Saracens really excites me," Daly told the team's website.

“It’s a fantastic club which has had a lot of success in recent seasons and that’s something that I want to be a part of," Daly added after clinching his move to the 2016 and 2017 European Champions Cup winners.

Daly, who can play at centre, wing and fullback, had announced on Monday that he was leaving Wasps, where he has spent nine years since his professional debut in 2010.

