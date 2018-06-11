Rugby - England call on uncapped hooker Singleton for second test

England have called up uncapped Worcester Warriors hooker Jack Singleton as cover for Luke Cowan-Dickie in their squad for the second test against South Africa in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

DURBAN: England have called up uncapped Worcester Warriors hooker Jack Singleton as cover for Luke Cowan-Dickie in their squad for the second test against South Africa in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Cowan-Dickie, who came off the bench for first-choice Jamie George, has a tight hamstring following England's thrilling 42-39 loss to the Springboks at Ellis Park on Saturday, according to officials.

Singleton, 22, could earn his first England cap, but did feature for the side in their 63-45 loss to the Barbarians at Twickenham last month.

The tourists are seeking to snap a four-game losing streak in the second match of the three-test series against the Boks at the weekend.

The final match will be played in Cape Town on June 23.

