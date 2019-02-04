Rugby - England can cope if Itoje is ruled out through injury: Jones

England face an anxious wait to discover the extent of lock Maro Itoje's knee injury, but coach Eddie Jones said they have enough depth in the squad to cope with his potential absence from the remainder of the Six Nations championship.

Itoje sustained a medial ligament injury in England's 32-20 win over holders Ireland on Saturday and is set to have a scan on Tuesday, but Jones said Joe Launchbury and Courtney Lawes could fill in if the Saracens player is ruled out.

"Maro's going to be the best lock in the world so it's a big loss, but we've got good depth," Jones told reporters.

"We've got Joe Launchbury ready to come back in and you saw Courtney Lawes come off the bench for us. We'll have to fill his spot and guys will just have to work that bit harder to cover his gap for how long he is out for."

England take on France in their next match on Sunday.

