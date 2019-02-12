Rugby - England playing at their best since Jones took charge, says Youngs

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England's Six Nations wins over defending champions Ireland and France were the best the team had played since Eddie Jones was appointed head coach in 2015, scrum half Ben Youngs said.

England stunned Ireland 32-20 in their opener in Dublin before thrashing France 44-8 at Twickenham to move to the top of the Championship, with two bonus points giving them a two-point lead over second-placed Wales.

When Youngs was asked whether this was England's best form since Jones took charge, the 29-year-old told reporters: "From what I remember since I've been involved with Eddie, yes.

"It's probably not higher intensity, just more consistent with it. Maybe that's maturity, personnel.

"If you're 30-8 up against France at half-time you are doing something right. There weren't many mistakes."

England's next match is a trip to Wales, who are also unbeaten, on Feb. 23 and the clash in Cardiff is billed as a potential title decider that can give the winner a chance to win the Grand Slam.

"Wales have had a good run, we are going to embrace and enjoy the big two-week build-up," Youngs, who has 82 England caps, said.

"This is what the championship is about, it always comes down to certain games. France was a championship decider, the same in a fortnight's time."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)