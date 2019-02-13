Rugby - England prepare for life without Mako Vunipola ahead of Wales clash

Head coach Eddie Jones has recalled 25 players for England's three-day training camp in London ahead of their potential Six Nations title decider against Wales on Feb. 23.

With prop Mako Vunipola ruled out through injury, Jones included Exeter Chiefs' Ben Moon with Leicester's Ellis Genge providing additional cover at loosehead.

Lock Maro Itoje and hooker Dylan Hartley were not named in the list of 25 players but will join up with the squad to continue their rehabilitation from injury, the Rugby Football Union said in a statement on Wednesday.

Scrumhalf Dan Robson, who won his first cap against France on Sunday, has been released to play for Wasps against Bristol this Friday in the English Premiership.

Robson, an unused substitute in England's opening game against Ireland, came off the bench against France at Twickenham.

Exeter centre Ollie Devoto was a surprise inclusion in the squad, having previously only played five minutes for England as a replacement against Wales in 2016.

Full squad:

Forwards

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps)Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Brad Shields (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

Backs

Chris Ashton (Sale Sharks), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

