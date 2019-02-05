Rugby - England's Ashton warns of fiery reaction by beaten France

England winger Chris Ashton warned his team mates of a French backlash on Sunday as their "angry" opponents look to make up for a defeat by Wales in their Six Nations opener.

France squandered a 16-0 halftime lead before losing 24-19 to Wales on Saturday and Ashton said England could expect a fiery reaction when the sides meet at Twickenham in the second round of matches.

"It'll be an angry French team, desperate to make up for the last 20 minutes of that game against Wales," Ashton told reporters. "If we know anything about the French, it's that they love a reaction.

"Their backs are against the wall and we expect nothing less... they've got to get a win and make up for last week."

France are seeking a first win against England in the Six Nations at Twickenham since 2005 and Ashton expects the meeting to be emotionally charged.

"A lot of their game is based on emotion, but they've got a lot of good players too," the former Toulon player added.

"It's unusual for them to lose like that at home, so there will be repercussions from that which will go beyond emotion. They'll be putting everything into winning."

