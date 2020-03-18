Rugby - England's Leicester say no longer up for sale

LONDON: English Premiership rugby club Leicester Tigers have abandoned attempts to sell to an outside investor initiated last June, the club said on Wednesday.

"The board has concluded that it is unlikely an offer for the company will materialise from an investor who shares the club's vision of the future and at a value attractive to shareholders," the statement said.

Local businessman Tom Scott is the club's largest shareholder and its supporters also own a sizeable stake.

Media reports suggested the club, which has won 10 Premiership titles, was seeking a valuation of around 60 million pounds.

(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Alex Richardson)