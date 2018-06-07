Rugby - England team to meet South Africa

DURBAN: England coach Eddie Jones named the following team to meet South Africa in the first test at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday:

15-Elliot Daly, 14-Jonny May, 13-Henry Slade, 12-Owen Farrell (captain), 11-Mike Brown, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs, 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Tom Curry, 6-Chris Robshaw, 5-Nick Isiekwe, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Jamie George, 1-Mako Vunipola

Advertisement

Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Harry Williams, 19-Brad Shields, 20-Nathan Hughes, 21-Ben Spencer, 22-Piers Francis, 23-Denny Solomona.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Keith Weir)