Rugby - England team to play South Africa in second test
England coach Eddie Jones has named the following side to face South Africa in Bloemfontein in the second match of the three-test series on Saturday:
REUTERS: England coach Eddie Jones has named the following side to face South Africa in Bloemfontein in the second match of the three-test series on Saturday:
15-Elliot Daly, 14-Jonny May, 13-Henry Slade, 12-Owen Farrell (captain), 11-Mike Brown, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs, 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Tom Curry, 6-Brad Shields, 5-Maro Itoje, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Jamie George, 1-Mako Vunipola
Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Harry Williams, 19-Mark Wilson, 20-Nathan Hughes, 21-Ben Spencer, 22-Danny Cipriani, 23-Denny Solomona
(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)