Rugby - Fast start spurs Boks to victory over error-prone Australia

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa: Wing Aphiwe Dyantyi scored a try in the opening 25 seconds as South Africa kept up their Rugby Championship momentum with a 23-12 victory over Australia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The Springboks dominated the early part of the game, but then had to weather a ferocious assault from Australia, who had been seeking a first victory on South African soil since 2011 but were let down by numerous handling errors.

Advertisement

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk also scored a try for the Boks and flyhalf Handre Pollard kicked two conversions and three penalties as the South Africans backed up their stunning 36-34 victory in New Zealand a fortnight ago with another win.

Australia’s tries came via centre Reece Hodge and scrumhalf Will Genia, but despite seeing much of the ball, they lacked an incisive edge on attack and slipped to a fourth defeat in five games in the competition.

(Reporting By Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)