Rugby - Fijian Drua win Australia national championship

SYDNEY: The Fijian Drua beat defending champions Queensland Country 36-26 to win the fifth edition of Australia's National Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Queensland Country were the only team to beat the Fijians in the regular season but were unable to repeat the feat in the final in front of a healthy crowd at a rain-sodden Churchill Park in Fiji's second city Lautoka.

Albert Tuisue bulldozed across the line to break a 12-12 tie before the break and the big lock added his second try 10 minutes into the second half to give the home side a more comfortable cushion.

Eremasi Radrodro, Peni Naulago and Alivereti Veitokani also crossed for the Fijians, while Australia winger Chris Feauai-Sautia and Wallabies squad member Jordan Petaia scored two of Queensland Country's four tries.

