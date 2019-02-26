Rugby - Former England centre Tait retires due to injury

Former England centre Mathew Tait has called time on his 15-year career due to an Achilles injury, his Premiership club Leicester Tigers said on Tuesday.

Tait, 33, was part of the England team who reached the 2007 World Cup final where the defending champions were beaten 15-6 by South Africa. He won the last of his 36 international caps nine years ago.

"It isn't how I planned to finish up but ultimately, this ongoing problem with my Achilles has caught up me and, on the advice of people much more in the know than me, it's the right time to call it quits," Tait said in a club statement https://www.leicestertigers.com/news/tigers-favourite-tait-ends-playing-career.

Tait made his Leicester debut in 2011 and won the Premiership title with the club two years later.

