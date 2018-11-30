Rugby - Former Springbok Drotske stable after being shot in robbery

PRETORIA: World Cup-winning hooker Naka Drotske is said to be in a stable condition after the former South Africa international was shot three times during an attempted robbery in Pretoria on Thursday.

Local media reported that the former Cheetahs player and coach had lost almost a third of his blood in the incident, was in intensive care at the city's Montana Hospital, but was out of immediate danger.

"From what we hear he is stable and they think it is OK," Cheetahs Rugby CEO Harold Verster told the Sport24 online publication.

Drotske's family and former Springbok team mate, prop Os du Randt, had been socializing on a smallholding on the outskirts of Pretoria when three armed men attempted to rob them, according to reports.

The 47-year-old 1995 World Cup winner was shot in a tussle with one of the assailants, while Du Randt escaped harm. Drotske underwent surgery immediately upon arrival at the hospital and will require a further operation on an injured arm.

No arrests had yet been made, police captain Kay Makhubele told reporters.

Drotske played 26 times for South Africa from 1993-99 and was part of the squad that lifted the World Cup on home soil, though he only featured in one game against Samoa.

He was the starting hooker for the 1999 tournament in which the Springboks lost to Australia in the semi-finals but beat New Zealand to finish third.

He later spent three years with London Irish and was coach of South African Super Rugby side the Cheetahs from 2007-15.

