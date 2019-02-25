Rugby - France call on Gabrillagues for Six Nations visit to Ireland

France have called on lock Paul Gabrillagues as the only change to their squad for the Six Nations encounter with champions Ireland in Dublin on March 10.

Gabrillagues replaces the injured Fabien Sanconnie, who did not feature in Saturday's bonus-point 27-10 victory over Scotland.

Sanconnie was himself a replacement in the squad for Bernard le Roux.

Gabrillagues featured in all five of France's Six Nations matches in 2018 and won the last of his 11 caps in November's 28-13 victory over Argentina in Lille.

France claimed a first win of the tournament this year against the Scots, having let a 16-0 lead slip at home to Wales in their opener and then endured a 44-8 trouncing by England at Twickenham.

(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

