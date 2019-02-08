Rugby - France team to face England in Six Nations
MARCOUSSIS, France: France head coach Jacques Brunel has named the following team to face England at Twickenham in the Six Nations on Sunday:
15-Yoann Huget, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 12-Geoffrey Doumayrou, 11-Gael Fickou, 10-Camille Lopez, 9-Morgan Parra, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Arthur Iturria, 6-Yacouba Camara, 5-Felix Lambey, 4-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 3-Demba Bamba, 2-Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1-Jefferson Poirot
Replacements:
16-Pierre Bourgarit, 17-Dany Priso, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Paul Willemse, 20-Gregory Alldritt, 21-Antoine Dupont, 22-Romain Ntamack, 23-Thomas Ramos
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)