Rugby - Hartley and Care out, Brown recalled by England for Six Nations

LONDON: Co-captain Dylan Hartley and scrumhalf Danny Care have been left out of the England squad to face Ireland in the Six Nations while back Mike Brown and Dan Cole were recalled by coach Eddie Jones on Thursday.

Hooker Hartley, who has 97 caps, lost his starting slot to Jamie George during the November internationals and has not played for the last three weeks because of a knee injury. He is replaced in the squad by Luke Cowan-Dickie.

Props Mako Vunipola and Ellis Genge, second row Joe Launchbury (Wasps), number eight Billy Vunipola and flanker Sam Curry all return from injury, while Jack Clifford, Mike Brown, Dan Cole and Ollie Devoto are recalled

There are four uncapped players in the squad - Ollie Thorley Ben Earl, Dan Robson and Jack Singleton.

The squad of 35 will head to Portugal for a training camp next weeak ahead of their opening game in Ireland on Feb. 2.

England squad:

Forwards:

Jack Clifford (Harlequins)Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs)Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)Ben Earl (Saracens) *Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers)Jamie George (Saracens)Nathan Hughes (Wasps)Maro Itoje (Saracens)George Kruis (Saracens)Joe Launchbury (Wasps)Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints)Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs)Brad Shields (Wasps)Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)Jack Singleton (Worcester Warriors) *Billy Vunipola (Saracens)Mako Vunipola (Saracens)Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons) BacksChris Ashton (Sale Sharks)Mike Brown (Harlequins)Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby)Elliot Daly (Wasps)Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs)Owen Farrell (Saracens) captainGeorge Ford (Leicester Tigers)Jonny May (Leicester Tigers)Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs)Dan Robson (Wasps) *Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors)Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby) *Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers)Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers) *Uncapped

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)