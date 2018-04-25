Rugby - Interim boss Clarke gets head coach role at Ospreys

REUTERS: Ospreys have appointed Allen Clarke as their head coach on a three-year deal following the former Ireland international's solid run as temporary boss, the Pro14 side have said.

Clarke, who joined the Ospreys as forwards coach last year, took charge of the senior team in January on an interim basis following the departure of Steve Tandy. He has led them to four wins in nine games.

"There is a strong ambition at the Region which matches my own, that is, to re-establish the Ospreys at the top level, initially in the Guinness PRO14 and then Europe," Clarke said in a statement on Ospreys' website http://www.ospreysrugby.com.

"I'm highly motivated by the challenge and look forward to working with the coaching and management team... to realise our ambitions playing a brand of rugby that enthuses players and supporters alike."

Former hooker Clarke won eight caps for Ireland and was part of the Ulster team that won the European Champions Cup in 1999.

The Ospreys, who play their final league fixture against the Cardiff Blues on Saturday, are vying to qualify for next season's Champions Cup via a play-off next month.

