Rugby - Ireland's Henshaw a doubt for Six Nations clash with France

REUTERS: Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw could miss Sunday's Six Nations match with France in Dublin as he has not fully recovered from a dead leg, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has said.

The 25-year-old has not played since being deployed at fullback in Ireland's 32-20 defeat by England in the first round and "is improving more slowly than hoped", the IRFU said in a statement https://www.irishrugby.ie/2019/03/05/ireland-squad-injury-update-5.

Flyhalf Joey Carbery is recovering from a hamstring injury while flanker Dan Leavy has an ankle problem, but wing Andrew Conway is fit again after recovering from cramp.

Defending champions Ireland, who are third in the standings behind England and leaders Wales, will name their squad for the match later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)