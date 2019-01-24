Rugby - Itoje signs new Saracens contract until 2022

England lock Maro Itoje has signed a new contract with Saracens until 2022, the English Premiership club said on Wednesday.

Itoje, who has won 29 caps for England and the British and Irish Lions, has helped Saracens win back-to-back Champions Cups and three Premiership titles.

"I'm really pleased to be staying on at Saracens," Itoje said in a club statement.

"I've been at the club for 10 years now so I am really excited to see what the future holds for this great team."

The 24-year-old forward has made more than 100 appearances for Saracens since making his senior debut in 2013.

