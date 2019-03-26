Rugby - Newcastle's Green cited for allegedly biting opponent

Newcastle Falcons lock Calum Green faces a ban of at least 12 weeks after he was cited for allegedly biting Sale Sharks' Rob Webber in Saturday's English Premiership match.

The incident occurred in the 22nd minute at St James' Park when Green was held in a headlock by Webber at a ruck but referee Craig Maxwell-Keys ruled at the time there was no clear evidence to show a red card.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday that the 28-year-old Green will appear before an independent disciplinary panel on Wednesday.

According to RFU guidelines, if a player is found guilty of biting the starting point for a suspension is 12 weeks for a low-end offence.

Green has started all of Newcastle's 17 Premiership matches this season but could miss the last five games in their battle to avoid relegation.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)

