Rugby - Ritchie set to join Scotland squad after injury scare

Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie has recovered from a facial injury and will join their World Cup squad in Japan, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Edinburgh Rugby player suffered the injury in Scotland's 36-9 victory over Georgia last week and stayed back for further specialist assessment.

Magnus Bradbury, who was called up as cover, will remain with the group.

"Ritchie will leave Edinburgh tomorrow (Thursday) to join the Scotland squad," SRU said in a statement https://www.scottishrugby.org/news/ritchie-to-join-scotland-in-japan.

"He will now join the rest of the Scotland squad at their training camp in Nagasaki, with Bradbury remaining with the group as precautionary injury cover."

Gregor Townsend's Scotland kick off their World Cup campaign against Ireland on Sept. 22, with Japan, Samoa and Russia their other Pool A opponents.

