Rugby - Samoa qualify for 2019 World Cup

REUTERS: Samoa qualified for next year's Rugby World Cup after beating Germany 42-28 in the second leg of the Oceania/Europe playoff in Heidelberg on Saturday.

Samoa, who won the first leg 66-15 in Apia, will go into Pool A at the 2019 tournament in Japan along with Ireland, Scotland, Japan and Russia.

Advertisement

Germany, 12 places below Samoa in the world rankings, will go into a repechage event in Marseille, France in November along with Canada, Hong Kong and the runners-up in Africa's Gold Cup.

The teams will play in a round-robin format over three match days on Nov. 11, 17 and 23.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Hugh Lawson)