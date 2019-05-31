Rugby - Saracens captain Barritt fit to face Exeter in Premiership final

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Saracens captain Brad Barritt has recovered from a hamstring injury to start against Exeter Chiefs in Saturday's Premiership final, the club said on Friday.

Centre Barritt was a doubt after he limped off the pitch inside the opening half hour of their semi-final rout of Gloucester.

The 32-year-old's return means the European Champions Cup winners will start with an unchanged starting line-up as they bid to retain their domestic crown.

Exeter have also named an unchanged side from their semi-final victory over Northampton Saints.

Saracens start as the favourites to become English champions for the fourth time in five years and complete a second domestic and European double.

Two of those domestic final wins came against Exeter, who collected their maiden trophy two years ago by beating Saracens in the semi-final and Wasps in the title decider.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)