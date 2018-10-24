Rugby - Saracens centre Lozowski's ban extended after England call-up

Saracens centre Alex Lozowski's suspension was extended for an additional week by an independent disciplinary committee on Tuesday, casting doubt on his availability for England's first November international against South Africa at Twickenham.

REUTERS: Saracens centre Alex Lozowski's suspension was extended for an additional week by an independent disciplinary committee on Tuesday, casting doubt on his availability for England's first November international against South Africa at Twickenham.

Lozowski was initially suspended for two weeks after being cited during Saracens Champions Cup match against Glasgow Warriors on Oct. 14, but the suspension was extended on review after he was called up for England's training camp in Portugal.

Under the original suspension, Lozowski would have missed Saracens Champions Cup tie against Lyon on Oct. 20 and their Premiership Cup match against Leicester Tigers on Oct. 27.

However, Champions Cup organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) asked the disciplinary panel to review Lozowski's case given he would not have been expected to face Leicester due to the England call-up even if he had not been sanctioned.

Despite England team manager Richard Hill telling the disciplinary committee that Lozowski would be made available for the Leicester match so he could serve out his suspension, the panel agreed with EPCR and extended his ban for an extra week.

As a result, Lozowski will miss either Saracens Premiership match against Sale Sharks on Nov. 2 or England's match against South Africa on Nov. 3.

Lozowski is free to play again from Nov. 5 and has the right to appeal the reviewed decision, EPCR said in a statement.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)