Rugby - Savea 'free' to go, says furious Toulon boss

PARIS: Former New Zealand winger Julian Savea is free to go and not welcome at Toulon anymore after his performance in a 19-10 defeat by Agen, the Top 14 club president said on Tuesday.

"I'm going to ask for a DNA test. They must have swapped him on the plane (when he joined from Hurricanes). If I were him I would apologise and go back to my home country," Mourad Boudjellal told French radio RMC.

"I've told him that he was free to go and wasn't welcome at Toulon anymore."

Savea, the 2015 World Cup winner, joined last year from Super Rugby side Hurricanes.

Toulon have been struggling this season as they lie 11th in the standings.

