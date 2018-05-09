Rugby - Sonny Bill back for Blues after six weeks out
WELLINGTON: All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams will be back in Super Rugby action for the Auckland Blues against the Wellington Hurricanes this weekend after missing six matches with a wrist fracture.
The twice World Cup winner broke his wrist in a loss to the Stormers in mid-March but returns at inside centre as the Blues look to end a winless streak of 15 matches against New Zealand opponents.
All Blacks prop Ofa Tuungafasi, fresh from signing a new deal to stay in New Zealand rugby until 2021, was also named in the side for Friday's match at Eden Park after missing three matches with a knee injury.
"It is great to have Ofa back, and it is awesome for the team to know we have him for a further three years, and Sonny has been fizzing to get back on the field," coach Tana Umaga said in a team statement.
