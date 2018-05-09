Rugby - Sonny Bill back for Blues after six weeks out

All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams will be back in Super Rugby action for the Auckland Blues against the Wellington Hurricanes this weekend after missing six matches with a wrist fracture.

The twice World Cup winner broke his wrist in a loss to the Stormers in mid-March but returns at inside centre as the Blues look to end a winless streak of 15 matches against New Zealand opponents.

All Blacks prop Ofa Tuungafasi, fresh from signing a new deal to stay in New Zealand rugby until 2021, was also named in the side for Friday's match at Eden Park after missing three matches with a knee injury.

"It is great to have Ofa back, and it is awesome for the team to know we have him for a further three years, and Sonny has been fizzing to get back on the field," coach Tana Umaga said in a team statement.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)