Rugby - South Africa team to play England in second test
South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has named the following side to face England in Bloemfontein in the second match of the three-test series on Saturday:
BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa: South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has named the following side to face England in Bloemfontein in the second match of the three-test series on Saturday:
15-Willie le Roux, 14-S'busiso Nkosi, 13-Lukhanyo Am, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Franco Mostert, 4-RG Snyman, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 1-Tendai Mtawarira
Replacements: 16-Akker van der Merwe, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Thomas du Toit, 19-Jean-Luc du Plessis, 20-Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21-Ivan van Zyl, 22-Jesse Kriel, 23-Warrick Gelant.
(Reporting By Nick Said)