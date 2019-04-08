Rugby - Stormers skipper Kolisi to miss Melbourne Rebels clash

Stormers captain Siya Kolisi has been rested from his side's final match of their dismal Super Rugby Australasian tour against the Melbourne Rebels on Friday.

Kolisi will return to South Africa along with the injured duo of outside back SP Marais (hip) and lock Chris van Zyl (back), with centre Dan Kriel and hooker Chad Solomon set to link up with the squad in Australia, the team confirmed on Sunday.

The Stormers have been beaten by Wellington Hurricanes, Auckland Blues and Queensland Reds on their tour. Kolisi took responsibility for the Friday's 24-12 defeat by Queensland Reds after his yellow card swung the fixture in favour of the home side.

Kolisi is likely to captain the Springboks at the World Cup in Japan later this year and had started each one of the Stormers’ seven fixtures so far this season.

The Stormers have won three matches and are bottom of the South African conference.

(Reporting By Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

