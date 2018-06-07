Rugby - Toulon appoint Collazo as head coach

Toulon have appointed Patrice Collazo as head coach following a disappointing season, the top-tier French rugby club said on Wednesday.

The former La Rochelle boss replaces former France captain Fabien Galthie, who led four-times French champions Toulon to the Top 14 quarter-finals last season, where they were beaten by Lyon.

"President Mourad Boudjellal formalised the arrival of Patrice Collazo as general manager of rugby club Toulon," the club said in a statement on their website http://www.rctoulon.com/news/article/toulonnais-patrice-collazo-manager-rct-2018-2019.

Toulon won the European Champions Cup three seasons in a row between 2013 and 2015, but Collazo is the club's fifth head coach in the past 21 months.

The 44-year-old was in charge of La Rochelle for seven years before stepping down last month, amid media reports of a breakdown in his relationship with the club's hierarchy.

La Rochelle just missed out on the playoffs this season, finishing in seventh place.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)