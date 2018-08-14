Rugby - US prop Mullen joins Newcastle Falcons

REUTERS: Newcastle Falcons have signed U.S. international prop Paul Mullen for the first four months of the campaign, the English Premiership club said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was part of Irish side Munster's under-20 squad before relocating to the U.S. for further studies.

Irish-born Mullen made his international debut for the United States earlier this year, starting in victories over Canada, Scotland and Russia, and has been playing his club rugby for Major League side Houston SaberCats.

"Paul has broken through to the full international scene in quite a big way over the past few months, and been part of a rapidly-improving American Eagles side," Dean Richards, Falcons director of rugby, said in a statement.

"His presence will further bolster our front-row resources going into the new Gallagher Premiership season as we look to improve yet again on what was our best league finish for 20 years."

Falcons begin their Premiership season against Saracens on Sep. 2.

