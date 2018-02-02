Rugby - Wales hooker Baldwin faces five months out due to foot injury

Feb 1 (Reuters) – Wales hooker Scott Baldwin has suffered a foot injury in training ahead of the weekend’s Six Nations opener against Scotland, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Thursday. Baldwin will undergo surgery and will be out of action for about five months, ruling him out for the rest of the season. The 29-year-old joined a lengthy list of Wales players sidelined by injury as they prepare to face Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday. Baldwin, who was not included in the match-day 23 to face Scotland, will be replaced in the Welsh squad by Ryan Elias.

Baldwin was bitten on the hand by a lion on a visit to an animal sanctuary while on tour with the Ospreys in South Africa last year.

