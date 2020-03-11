Rugby - Wales lock Ball set for shoulder surgery

Wales lock Jake Ball will undergo surgery for a right shoulder injury he sustained in their 33-30 Six Nations defeat by England at Twickenham, assistant coach Neil Jenkins has said.

Leigh Halfpenny, who required stitches for a gash to his knee, would be fit for Saturday's home game against Scotland, Jenkins added.

"Jake Ball is out. He's got a problem with his shoulder, so he will need an operation," Jenkins told a news conference.

"Leigh is sore. He's got a nasty gash on his knee but will be fine. He's a tough, old competitor. He'll be ready to go."

Holders Wales are fifth in the standings after four matches, having lost their last three after thrashing Italy on the opening weekend.

Saturday's other fixtures - Italy v England and France v Ireland - have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)